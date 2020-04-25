Left Menu
Union Minister Naqvi extends wishes on Ramzan, says time to pray for everyone's safety

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 14:48 IST
Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaking to reporters on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi extended wishes to people as the holy month of Ramzan commenced on Saturday. "Ramzan is the time to offer prayers and seek blessings. It is also the time to pray for the safety of people as the world faces the challenge posed by the outbreak of coronavirus. Religious and social leaders and the Centre have appealed to people to offer prayers at home taking all precautions," said the minister.

Muslims around the country have begun fasting from today as they welcomed the holy month amid the unprecedented circumstances created by the outbreak of coronavirus. The virus has affected more than 24,000 people in the country while 775 people have lost their lives so far, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Since the country is under lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, all religious places, including mosques, have been closed and people have been asked to offer prayers at their homes. (ANI)

