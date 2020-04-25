Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Tripura announces austerity measures to reduce expenditure

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 25-04-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 15:05 IST
COVID-19: Tripura announces austerity measures to reduce expenditure

In view of the economic crisis due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Tripura government has announced a series of austerity measures to reduce its expenditure and focused on optimum utilisation of the central schemes to ease burden on the state exchequer. The decision was taken at a meeting of the council of ministers held at the state secretariat here, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

"All government office expenses and other contingent budget expenditure would have to be reduced by a minimum of 15 percent," it said. All departments were also asked to make "optimum utilisation" of contingent budgets of different centrally- sponsored welfare schemes so that no pressure comes on the state government.

In an effort to cut down regular expenses in government offices and other facilities, employees were asked to focus on e-mail communication to avoid use of paper. "All departments, PSUs, autonomous organisations and cooperative societies were strictly instructed to reduce power and telephone bills by 10 percent," the statement said.

The cabinet has observed that the 15th Finance Commission had expressed concern over per capita expenditure in terms of salary, pension and interest rates of few states including Tripura. An approval from the Chief Minister's Office will be required from now on for organising any fair, exhibition and public event.

"No government fund can be used for land acquisition any more till the economic situation improves. The state government would heavily depend on e-markets for its purchases," it added. As additional measures, use of air conditioners in government offices would be allowed only after permission from the State Economy Board.

The board was also asked to assess and regulate use of television, cable connections in offices. A survey will be held on all Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) and 'necessary steps' will be taken to reduce losses in stressed PSUs to ease the financial burden on the government.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Gyms, theatres, casinos, pools to remain shut in Goa: Official

The Goa government on Saturday issued an order extending the closure of establishments like casinos, gymnasiums, night clubs among others in the coastal state till further orders. The order comes a day after the Centre allowed neighbourhood...

Army busts underground hideout in Pulwama

A team of armys 50RR on Saturday busted a 10x10 feet underground hideout, with air ventilation, in Pulwama district on Saturday. This underground hideout was found in South Kashmirs Awantipora area. The information was shared by the Indian ...

Unexpected interplay between cannabis exposure, cocaine use: Study

Early cannabis use makes young brains more sensitive to the first exposure to cocaine, suggests a recent study. It is often heard that an individuals initial response to a drug can have a large impact on whether they continue to use it or n...

Excellent performances in 2019 keeping us motivated during this period, says women's hockey team forward Navjot Kaur

Indian womens hockey team forward Navjot Kaur said that the excellent performances by the team in 2019 have kept it motivated to continue working hard and believe in a better tomorrow during this nationwide lockdown period due to coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020