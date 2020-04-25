Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet
The SpiceJet freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from Shanghai, China landed in Delhi on late Friday night.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 15:18 IST
A SpiceJet freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from Shanghai, China landed in Delhi late on Friday night. "The SpiceJet freighter SG7017 carrying coronavirus medical supplies from Shanghai landed in Delhi late last night. The aircraft carried approximately 18 tons of medical and emergency supplies," said an official statement issued by the SpiceJet.
The flight had landed in Shanghai on April 15 to load critical medical supplies for India. "We're delighted that this first-ever flight could help the country during this hour of need!" SpiceJet had said in a tweet. (ANI)
