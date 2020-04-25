Left Menu
UP seer demands opening of Badrinath shrine on scheduled date

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 25-04-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 15:22 IST
UP seer demands opening of Badrinath shrine on scheduled date

A seer in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura city on Saturday demanded that the Uttarakhand government revoke its decision of postponing the opening of the Badrinath shrine and said "changing the auspicious date means inviting wrath of the deity". The portals of the Badrinath temple in the Garhwal Himalayas were scheduled to open on April 30, but the date nas been postponed to May 15 due the coronavirus pandemic.

"At a time when the country is facing COVID-19 crisis, every effort should be made to please the deity," Dwarka Sharda Peethadheeshwar Jagatguru Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati said. "Change in opening date of Badrinath shrine virtually means inviting wrath of the deity," he added.

