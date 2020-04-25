Left Menu
No shops will be allowed to open till May 3 in Kanpur: District administration

No shops will be allowed to open in Kanpur and essential items will be delivered at people's doorsteps till May 3, informed the District Magistrate of Kanpur on Saturday.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-04-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 16:01 IST
No shops will be allowed to open till May 3 in Kanpur: District administration
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

No shops will be allowed to open in Kanpur and essential items will be delivered at people's doorsteps till May 3, informed the District Magistrate of Kanpur on Saturday. "The orders allowing shops to open will not be applicable here since Kanpur has reported many cases of COVID-19. The door to door delivery of essential services will continue till May 3 and no other shops will be opened," informed the District Magistrate of Kanpur.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed shops to open amid the lockdown but with several conditions. The ministry also issued a clarification as to what all shops have been allowed to open. According to the Home Ministry, "In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets, market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open."

And in rural areas, all shops except those in shopping malls are allowed to open. "The shops in areas which have been declared as containment zones by respective States/ UTs, will not be permitted to open in rural or urban areas," added the ministry.

The Ministry has also clarified that sale of liquor and other items continue to be prohibited as specified in the national directives for COVID-19 management. The order further states, "It is clarified by the ministry that sale by e-commerce companies will continue to be permitted only for essential goods."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3. All services, including public transport, schools, colleges and shopping malls, have been closed so as to stop the transmission of the highly contagious coronavirus.

The Central government is gradually easing the restrictions which have been put in place. (ANI)

