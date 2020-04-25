J-K: Lt Guv greets people on Ramzan, stresses on social distancing to combat COVID-19
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Saturday greeted the people on the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan and expressed hope that the auspicious period would be a harbinger of peace, amity, brotherhood, progress, and prosperity in the Union Territory. In a message, Murmu said the holy month of Ramzan is a period dedicated to fasting, service, and prayers and it underscores the values of austerity, patience, tolerance and self-restraint which are imperative in practicing social distancing and mitigating the spread of coronavirus infection.
"This holy month of Ramzan will bind us all together and spread peace, harmony, and brotherhood in the Union territory and our nation," he said. Ramzan, the holy Islamic month of fasting and prayers, is being observed from today. (ANI)
