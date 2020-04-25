Left Menu
JDS MLC, locals protest against COVID testing of journalists in Mandya

ANI | Mandya (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-04-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 16:14 IST
JDS MLC KT Srikante Gowda and locals protest against COVID-19 testing of journalists in Mandya, Karnataka on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) MLC KT Srikante Gowda along with a group of locals on Saturday protested against the coronavirus test of journalists, said District Magistrate MV Venkatesh said. "As per an order by the Health Department, we were conducting health tests of journalists at Ambedkar Bhawan in Mandya when MLC KT Srikante Gowda of JDS and locals protested against it," Venkatesh told reporters here.

He said the medical professionals are following all the rules while conducting the test, including wearing personal protection gear, etc. "We tested 15 journalists yesterday and 27 journalists today. The testing of media persons is necessary as they cover events at different places. However, the protest by the MLC and others was unwarranted," added Venkatesh.

"The journalist association has asked to file an FIR in the matter. I will suggest the Superintendent of Police take appropriate actions," he added. Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) K Parashurama said that a written complaint has been filed by the journalist association and further actions are being taken.

"We have received a written complaint by journalist association about some local residents protesting against the test organised at Ambedkar Bhawan. We will take actions as per the law," said Parashurama. (ANI)

