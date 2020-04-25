Amid lockdown, cops convey surprise b'day wishes to woman

Hyderabad, Apr 25 (PTI): Amid the ongoing lockdown, police here made it a memorable birthday for a 60-year-old woman by wishing her surprisingly following a request of her US-based son. Kutty Hadassa Paul, whose late husband Vijay Paul was a well-known cricket coach, lives alone.

She was formerly a teacher. Her son Paul Talluri sent a message from America to Malkajgiri DCP Rakshita Murthy, requesting her to convey wishes to his mother as he could not come down to India due to the lockdown.

Deputed by the DCP, Narasimha Swamy reached Kutty's residence on Friday and greeted her. As cakes and sweets are not available because of the lockdown, we gave her fruits, Swamy told PTI.

Not just that, the police officer sang a Hindi song Baar baar din ye aaye as part of the surprise celebration. Swamy said they distributed masks and sanitisers to the residents of the locality.