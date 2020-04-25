Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six districts in Punjab have no active coronavirus cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-04-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 16:50 IST
Six districts in Punjab have no active coronavirus cases

Six of Punjab's 22 districts have no active coronavirus cases as on Saturday, according to a government data. The districts are: SBS Nagar, Moga, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Barnala and Gurdaspur. The government data shows that the districts had a total of 31 patients, of whom 27 recovered while four died.

SBS Nagar was a hotspot of coronavirus with 19 patients. Eighteen of them have recovered and one has died. Of the total 298 cases detected in the state as on Friday, 69 per cent were reported from Mohali, Jalandhar, Patiala and Pathankot.

Ludhiana reported maximum four of the 17 fatalities in the state, while Jalandhar, Mohali and Amritsar two deaths each. The number of coronavirus cases in the state nearly doubled within a fortnight from April 10, the data said.

Punjab had 151 COVID-19 cases on April 10 and the number rose to 298 on April 24. According to the data, the state tested 558, 532, 870, 693 and 1,161 samples on April 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 respectively.

The state has capacity of testing 1,274 samples daily. The government medical colleges of Amritsar and Patiala can test 400 samples each, Guru Gobind Singh medical college Faridkot 250, PGIMER Chandigarh 60, Institute of Microbial Technology 24, DMC Ludhiana 40 and Tuli Lab 100, according to the report. The testing rate in the state is 358 per million which is lower than the national average of 417 per million.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Providing uninterrupted power supply amid lockdown: NTPC

State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday said it is providing uninterrupted electric supply despite the current lockdown. NTPC has 70 power stations - 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle gasliquid fuel, 1 hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 joint vent...

Poland to reopen outdoor playgrounds as it eases sports curbs

Poland plans to reopen outdoor sports areas on May 4 and will allow top league football matches to be played at the end of next month, as part of an easing of restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Poland started r...

IMCT chief writes to West Bengal CS, shares concerns with regard to quarantine centres, surveillance zones

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team IMCT on Saturday wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary CS Rajiva Sinha, sharing its observations from spot visits in Howrah and raised issues with regard to quarantine centres and surveillance zones. In the...

Spain sees slight hike in daily virus toll with 378 deaths

Spains daily virus toll rose slightly on Saturday with 378 people dying, the government said a day after the country registered its lowest number of fatalities in four weeksThe figure hiked the overall number of deaths in Spain to 22,902, m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020