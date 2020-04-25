Gadkari undergoes angioplasty

Gadkari undergoes angioplastyPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-04-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 17:15 IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkariunderwent angioplasty recently, a close aide told PTI onSaturday
He underwent the procedure at a private hospital hereon Monday, the aide said
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home MinisterAmit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda were among those whocalled Gadkari and inquired about his health, he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- JP Nadda
- Gadkari
- BJP
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi spoke about extending lockdown till April 30 in video-conferene with CMs: Mamata Banerjee
Most states requested PM Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown by two weeks; Centre considering the request: Govt sources.
PM Narendra Modi has taken correct decision to extend lockdown: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Most states requested PM Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown by two weeks; Centre considering the request: Govt sources.
Kunal Kamra falls in controversy for sharing dancing video of Narendra Modi and Arnab Goswami