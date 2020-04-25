Maha: 96 police personnel found coronavirus positive so far

Maha: 96 police personnel found coronavirus positive so farPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 17:54 IST
A total of 96 police personnel,including 15 officers, have been infected by coronavirusduring the lockdown period so far as on Saturday, an officialsaid
"96 police personnel including 15 officers have testedpositive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra till now,"he said
Of them, three police officers and four policemenrecovered from infection and discharged from hospitals, headded.
