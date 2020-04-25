Left Menu
HC rejects plea for more COVID-19 relief to people in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-04-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 20:11 IST
HC rejects plea for more COVID-19 relief to people in TN
A Division Bench comprising Justice M. Sathyanarayanan and Justice M. Nirmal Kumar heard the public interest litigation from K Bharathi, an advocate. Image Credit: ANI

The Madras High Court has dismissed a PIL seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to provide a monetary relief of Rs 15,000 to each ration cardholder in the state due to the impact of COVID-19 and the consequent national lockdown. A Division Bench comprising Justice M. Sathyanarayanan and Justice M. Nirmal Kumar heard the public interest litigation from K Bharathi, an advocate.

The bench, in its order, said, "The administration is alive to the situation and this court always expects the administration to take an appropriate call at the relevant points of time to address various problems." It further said it cannot issue any positive direction to the administration in the light of the limitation involved in the exercise of jurisdiction by this court under Article 226 of the Constitution, especially with regard to the Fiscal Policy. Counsel for the petitioner submitted that on account of the onset of pandemic COVID-19, the state government had announced a monetary compensation/relief of Rs 1,000 to ration cardholders [except White Card Holders].

The council said since the lockdown has been extended for a further period till May 3, the relief of Rs 1,000 is wholly inadequate. He submitted that apart from the payment of the amount to the ration cardholders, no package or relief has been announced for the downtrodden people including casual workers, daily wage workers, contract, and unorganized sectors.

Therefore, the petitioner prayed for a direction to the State Government to provide a monetary benefit of Rs 15,000.

