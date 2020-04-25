Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Rohtang Pass thrown open three weeks ahead of usual schedule

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 20:16 IST
Coronavirus: Rohtang Pass thrown open three weeks ahead of usual schedule

The strategically located Rohtang Pass, linking Lahaul and Spiti valleys in Himachal Pradesh, was thrown open to traffic by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Saturday, three weeks ahead of schedule, Army officials said. The pass, located at an altitude of 13,500 ft on the eastern Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas, was opened for traffic primarily to facilitate transportation of essential supplies to the remote areas in the region, they said.

The mountain pass connects the Kullu Valley with the Lahaul and Spiti valleys of Himachal Pradesh. The areas in and around Lahaul and Spiti valleys were facing shortage of essential commodities due to the ongoing nation-wide lockdown. The snow clearance operation for the opening of Rohtang Pass is carried out every year as it remains snow-capped from mid November to mid May, isolating Lahaul and Spiti valley from rest of the country.

On April 11, the Himachal Pradesh approached the Border Roads Organisation to expedite the snow clearance to facilitate transportation of essential supplies to Lahaul Valley in wake of COVID-19. "A convoy of vehicles carrying essential supplies and around 150 farmers went to Lahual valley on Saturday guided by BRO, marking opening of the Rohtang pass this year," the Army said in a statement.

"The news of Rohtang Pass being opened for traffic three weeks in advance as compared to previous year has brought relief amongst the local population. It will facilitate the central and state governments to bring much needed relief material and medical supplies for the local population," it said. The BRO, which functions under administrative control of the Defence Ministry, maintains all strategic roads in the border areas across the country.

"The BRO inducted hi-tech machinery from both Manali and Khoksar side. Snow blizzards, freezing temperatures and frequent avalanches at Rahala Fall, Beas Nallah and Rani Nallah did delay the operations but the snow clearance teams kept on working relentlessly day and night with all COVID-19 precautions to provide relief to the residents of Lahaul valley," the Army said..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

RCF Kapurthala turns out two coaches in two working days

Indian Railways Production unit Rail Coach Factory RCF Kapurthala has turned out two parcel coaches in just two working days. Indian Railways Production unit Rail Coach FactoryRCF Kapurthala has reopened its production process on April 23 a...

UK hospital deaths from coronavirus cross grim 20,000 milestone

The number of deaths in the UK hospitals from the novel coronavirus crossed the grim milestone of 20,000 on Saturday, up by 813 over the previous day among the highest daily death tolls recorded this week. These official figures released d...

Maha reports 811 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths

Maharashtra on Saturday reported811 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of theaffected people in the state to 7628, a Health departmentstatement saidSimultaneously, 22 people succumbed to the COVID-19disease in the state, taking the...

Residents of Chandigarh's Sector 40 create '40's Fighter Welfare Club' to fight COVID-19

In a bid to fight COVID-19 pandemic, the residents of Sector-40 here made a 40s Fighter Welfare Club. Under the initiative, residents created a check post in the area and conducted thermal screening of all those crossing it. Members of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020