COVID-19: Nashik in Maha records 1 positive case, 1 death

Eight people tested positive fornovel coronavirus in Nashik district in Maharashtra onSaturday, while one person died of the infection, healthofficials said

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik is now 142while the number of deaths stand at 12, all from hotspotMalegaon, they added

"At the moment, there are 126 patients in Malegaon,11 in Nashik city and five from other talukas here. The eightwho tested positive on Saturday comprise six men and twowomen," an official said.