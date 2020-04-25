Rajasthan Home Dept issues amendments regarding opening of shops during lockdown

The Rajasthan Home Department has issued amendments regarding the shops of electric fans, outlets for recharge of prepaid mobile phones and shops selling educational books. The amendments are made in the implementation of lockdown orders. The district administration has been asked to coordinate with the shops of electric fans, outlets for recharge of prepaid mobile connection and shops selling educational books, and give them passes/permits to engage in home delivery.

Schools/colleges and other educational institutions and coaching centres should also coordinate in the process to communicate the phone numbers of such shops to the students or parents to assist in placing orders, the order added. The system of home delivery has been suggested in order to avoid a rush at the shops, as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.

In addition to these shops, neighbourhood shops, stand-alone shops and shops in residential complexes can also be open. This excludes market complexes and single and multi-brand malls. It has also been clarified that outlets selling items or products can open, service providers such as eateries, salons, and parlours cannot open.

Apart from that, agriculture/horticulture and allied activities, and caregivers or attendants of elderly people are also exempted. These amendments are made outside the containment areas of hotspots and clusters. (ANI)