Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central teams visit Ahmedabad, Surat to assess situation

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-04-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 21:37 IST
Central teams visit Ahmedabad, Surat to assess situation

Two teams of the Union government on Saturday met local officials in Ahmedabad and Surat districts of Gujarat where the number of coronavirus cases has risen sharply in the last few days. Two inter-ministerial central teams (IMCT) headed by Additional Secretary-level officers visited Ahmedabad and Surat Saturday to assess the COVID-19 situation, officials said.

On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said the situation in these two emerging hotspots in Gujarat as well as in Thane, Hyderabad and Chennai was "especially serious". The central teams met the collector, municipal commissioner and police commissioner among other officials in Ahmedabad and Surat.

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said the visiting officials expressed satisfaction over the AMC's response to the outbreak. "We had a detailed discussion with the central team.

They were given all the information. They expressed satisfaction, and said steps regarding active surveillance and aggressive testing adopted by AMC will be made exemplary so the central government could share it with other cities," he said. The central team officials discussed measures taken in containment zones in central and south zones of the city, and later visited SVP Hospital where coronavirus patients are being treated.

In Surat, the team also visited a gymkhana where food is prepared for distribution to 30,000-35,000 people daily during lockdown. The central team also visited the COVID-19 control room of the Surat Municipal Corporation, officials said.

Coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad crossed 2,000-mark to reach 2,003 on Saturday, while in Surat the number went up to 496, with 182 and 34 new cases, respectively. The teams had been sent by the Union government to make on-the-spot assessment of the situation and issue necessary directions to state authorities and submit a report to the Centre.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Report: Burrow already prepared to battle Dalton

Joe Burrow has been studying Cincinnatis offense for weeks and will be ready to challenge Andy Dalton for the Bengals starting quarterback job right away, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The presumptive No. 1 overall pick for months,...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Texans OBrien says draft walk-off was in funHouston Texans head coachgeneral manager Bill OBrien de-emphasized the moment Friday during the third round of the NFL draft when the televisi...

Tokyo delay may harm Asher-Smith's chances, says former Olympian

Dina Asher-Smiths chances of Olympic glory could be hampered by a years delay to the Games, according to Iwan Thomas. Reigning 200 metres world champion Asher-Smith was one of Britains best prospects for gold in Japan this year.But the 2020...

Nadda discusses govt COVID-19 response, party's efforts with eminent personalities

BJP president JP Nadda Saturday interacted with intellectuals and eminent personalities from different walks of life and shared with them the steps taken by the Centre and his party to combat COVID-19 and uplift the economy. Today, had a vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020