Durgapur MC organizes fun event for children

Amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, Durgapur Municipal Corporation on Saturday organised an amusement event for the children to reduce their stress. In the event conducted at JC Bose area of Durgapur city, persons dressed as cartoon characters 'Motu and Patlu' distributed face masks and chocolates among the children.

The initiative was taken to entertain children amid the lockdown. More than 200 children participated in the event. The councillor of Ward No. 3 of Durgapur Municipal Corporation Dhriti Banerjee said that she organised the amusement event to make the children stress free during the lockdown as they are under great pressure due to their studies.

To follow the social distancing norm, circles were drawn at a distance from one another on which the children were asked to stand while the event was conducted, as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)