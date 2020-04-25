Sonowal orders inquiry into swine flu cases in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday asked the animal husbandry and veterinary department to conduct an inquiry into swine flu cases in the state and take remedial measures at the earliest. During a meeting with top officials and scientists of the department, Sonowal directed it to send samples of the affected pigs to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, for detection of swine flu.

The flu has recently hit some parts of the state this year. Agriculture Minister Atul Bora added that the sale and distribution of pork meat have been banned in Assam.