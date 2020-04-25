Kerala CM slams UDF backed teachers associations for burning govt order

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday lashed out at some teachers association members, who had burned copies of a government order on setting aside a part of the salary of state government employees to the CM COVID-19 relief fund, and asked them to take a lesson from children who have contributed their savings. He said hundreds of people who have contributed to the welfare of the people do not expect anything in return and it shows their attitude about how they care for other people.

In order to raise funds for fighting the virus pandemic in the state, the state government on Friday issued an order to set aside a part of the salaries of government employees. The state cabinet had decided to deduct the salary for six days every month for the next five months.

However, the teachers' organizations, attached to the Congress-led UDF, allegedly burned the copies of the government order on setting aside the salary of the government employees. "The state, the country, and the whole world is suffering from this pandemic.

The state government is financially suffering from the pandemic and hence we asked for setting apart six days of salary for five months. But a minority is opposing that too," Vijayan said. He said the government staff has been taking part in the fight against the pandemic and they clearly understand the present situation very well and that's why many of them had contributed to the CMDRF even before the state government had asked them to.

"There are many who have shared their life savings to help others. One old woman had stopped a police jeep and shared her savings to the CMDRF. I have mentioned the names of all the children who contributed to the disaster fund to tell the world of their exemplary service," he said.

Vijayan said some teachers have burned a copy of the order seeking to set aside the salary to help those who don't have revenue for over a month. "Teachers should not have done it. Now, they have become a laughing stock.

This shows their attitude," Vijayan said, adding that there are hundreds of people who have contributed to the welfare of the people. "They never expect anything in return.

That's their attitude. This is about showing how they care for other people." Various teachers' organizations, attached to the Congress-led UDF, have been strongly opposing the government order setting aside a part of the salary of state government employees to the CM COVID Relief Fund.

The order made it clear that there will be no salary cut for those staff who earn less than Rs 20,000 per month. "The salary for six days every month would be deducted for the next five months.

This would be applicable to employees of all State-owned Enterprises, Public Sector Undertakings, Quasi-Government organizations, Universities, etc in the State," the order said. The order also stated that the ministers, MLAs, various Board members, Local body institution members, members of various Commissions would receive 30 percent less salary for one year.

Vijayan had earlier said the state would consider giving back the amount deducted to the employees when the financial condition of the state improved. However, there was no mention of it in the order.

Meanwhile, state Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Saturday said a decision on returning a part of the salary of government employees, set aside for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, will be taken after six months based on the circumstances prevailing then.