COVID-19 death toll reaches 27 in UP, total cases stand at 1,793

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh rose to 27 with two more fatalities, while 177 fresh cases were reported on Saturday taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,793, the health department said. Of the total cases reported in the state, 1,505 patients are undergoing treatment while 261 have been cured of the disease.

In a statement, Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, the Joint Director/State Surveillance Officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), said, "177 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state on Saturday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,793 from 57 districts." The two fatalities reported on Saturday were from Moradabad and Agra, he said. A bulk of the fresh cases were from Saharanpur (37), Agra (25), Kanpur (24), Lucknow (19), Santkabirnagar (19) and Bareilly (11).

Of the 19 cases reported from Santkabirnagar district, 18 were members of an extended family and all of them have been admitted to hospital, a senior administrative officer said. District Magistrate Ravish Kumar Gupta said a student of the Darul Uloom Deoband seminary who had arrived in the district last month, tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week. His family members and close relatives were kept in quarantine and their samples sent for testing, of which 18 have been found to be positive, he said.

The other person had recently returned from Mumbai. His COVID-19 test report was received on Saturday. His family members have been quarantined and their samples sent for testing, the DM said, adding with these new cases, the number of coronavirus cases in the district has was now 21. The areas from where these cases were reported have been sealed off, he added.

According to a UP health department statement, so far, 1,040 Tablighi Jamaat attendees and their contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. Principal Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that hospitals, be it government or private, must strictly adhere to infection prevention protocol. For this, a team under an additional chief medical officer has been constituted." "The team will work to ensure that infection prevention protocol is observed. Through this committee, we will start imparting onsite training," he said.

Ten more coronavirus cases were reported in Bulandshahr taking the tally in the district to 37, Chief Medical Officer K N Tiwari said, adding that of the 10 cases, six were members of a family and the rest were Odisha natives who had attended the Markaz event in Delhi. In Mathura, one more case of the viral infection was reported on Saturday taking the total number of cases in the district to 11, an official said. According to District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra doorstep delivery of essential commodities has been ensured and drones are being used to monitor compliance of the lockdown norms.

Muzaffarnagar reported five more coronavirus cases. With this, the total number of cases in the district has reached 22, officials said..