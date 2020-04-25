Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal to give relaxation in curfew for morning-walkers

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-04-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 22:09 IST
Himachal to give relaxation in curfew for morning-walkers

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Saturday indicated the curfew will remain in place in the state till May 3, but extended the daily relaxation from existing three hours to 5.5 hours from Monday, including 1.5 hours for morning-walkers. During a video-conference with Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Chief Medical Officers (CMOs), Thakur said the curfew imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus has adversely affected the economy of the state.

“It is vital to chalk out an appropriate action plan to revive the economic activities post curfew/lockdown from May 3 onwards,” he said. He said the state has not reported many cases over past several days and therefore, the government has decided to relax curfew norms from Monday for at least 5.5 hours, barring in hotspots.

The relaxation will include one-and-a-half-hour easing of curbs from 5.30 am to 7 am daily for morning-walkers, he said. However, the Shimla district administration revised the relaxation timings for morning walkers from 6 am to 8 am, the Shimla Police said in a social media post.

The state has so far reported 41 positive cases - 20 recovered, 15 active and under treatment. four shifted outside Himachal and two dead. Thakur said the curfew relaxation for buying essential items would be increased from Monday to four hours from existing three hours.

The relaxation timings will be decided by concerned DCs, he said. In Kangra, DC Rakesh Prajapati decided to relax curfew from 8 am to 12 noon from Monday.

However, wearing masks, maintaining distance of at least 1.5 metre will be mandatory. The CM said the relaxation may further be increased in coming days.

Efforts are being made to bring back Himachal students and other residents stranded outside, he added. Similarly, the people of other states stranded in Himachal Pradesh must also be facilitated to go back to their respective states, he told the officials.

Thakur directed that the DCs concerned must also ensure that all private hospitals and clinics in their jurisdictions function smoothly. The CM said the state government has decided to allow inter-district movement of trucks carrying construction materials from mining sites to project areas.

The government has also allowed inter-district movement of road construction machinery to the construction sites, he said, adding works under job guarantee scheme MGNREGA must be allowed by maintaining mandatory distance of at least 1.5 metres..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo delay may harm Asher-Smith's chances, says former Olympian

Dina Asher-Smiths chances of Olympic glory could be hampered by a years delay to the Games, according to Iwan Thomas. Reigning 200 meters world champion Asher-Smith was one of Britains best prospects for gold in Japan this year.But the 2020...

Head constable in Mumbai dies of COVID-19

A 57-year-old head constable, who was tested positive for novel coronavirus passed away on Saturday, said the Mumbai Police. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has the most number of COVID-19 cases of ...

AIIMS Nurses Union seeks exemption from Centre's decision to put on hold DA, DR hike

The AIIMS Nurses Union termed the Centres decision of putting on hold increment in dearness allowance DA for employees and dearness relief DR for pensioners due to the coronavirus crisis insensitive, and sought exemption of nursing staff an...

Two more COVID-19 patients recover in HP, no new case in last two days

Two more COVID-19 patients recovered in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of those cured in the state to 22, a senior health official said. Ten patients from Una district, four from Chamba, three each from Solan and Kang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020