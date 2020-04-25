Left Menu
PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-04-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 22:26 IST
COVID-19: 90 news cases, 5 deaths in Pune on Saturday

With 90 fresh coronavirus cases onSaturday, the COVID-19 count in Pune district in Maharashtrareached 1184, while the death toll so far touched 73 afterfive people succumbed to the infection, health officials said

While two patients died in state-run Sassoon GeneralHospital, the others died in three different hospitals, theyadded

"Of the 90 new cases, 87 are in Pune municipal limitswhile the rest are in Pimpri Chinchwad and the district'srural areas," an official said.

