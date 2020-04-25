T'gana govt unlikely to allow functioning of standalone shops

Left Menu
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-04-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 22:35 IST
The Telangana government is unlikely to allow functioning of standalone shops as suggested by the Centre and would continue with strict implementation of the lockdown, official sources indicated here on Saturday. The state cabinet had already taken a decision to go for a strict lockdown, the sources said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had recently announced extension of the lockdown till May 7 without any relaxations. Neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes, in urban areas have been allowed to open by the Centre during the ongoing lockdown but those in the markets continue to remain shut till May 3.

In rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls, will be allowed to open. In a late night order on Friday, the Home Ministry had also said malls would continue to remain shut but markets in rural areas can open.

However, opening of shops in COVID-19 hotspots and containment zones, sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms and sale of liquor continue to be prohibited..

