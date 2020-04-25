Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rickshaw, cab drivers should be paid Rs 5,000: Chavan

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 22:40 IST
Rickshaw, cab drivers should be paid Rs 5,000: Chavan

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan demanded on Saturday that the Maharashtra government should pay Rs 5,000 per month as unemployment allowance to rickshaw and taxi drivers who have valid permits. In a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Chavan said there are 10.6 lakh rickshaw drivers and 2.75 lakh taxi drivers with permits in the state.

They are facing hardship because of lockdown to contain coronavirus, he said, pointing out that the Delhi government has decided to give taxi and rickshaw drivers Rs 5,000. "The Maharashtra government should follow suit just as it has decided to pay Rs 2,000 to construction workers," he said.

"As per the World Bank, the definition of below poverty line is (income of) Rs 144 per day. The rickshaw and taxi drivers fall in the unorganized sector which is facing trouble. The details of taxi and rickshaw drivers with permits are available with the RTO," the former chief minister said. PTI MR KRK KRK

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Assam CM directs official to conduct inquiry into pig flu cases

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday directed officials to conduct an inquiry into pig flu cases in the State.Chief Minister Sonowal held a meeting with top officials and scientists of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Depa...

No new COVID-19 case reported in Uttarakhand

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state till now is 48, while no new cases were reported on Saturday, Uttarakhand Health Department said. A Health Bulletin from Directorate of Health Services in Uttarakhand said, No new COVID-19 ...

2,526 people showed symptoms of COVID-19 in door-to-door survey: Bihar Health Secretary

A total of 2,526 people showed symptoms of COVID-19 in the door-to-door survey conducted in many districts, Lokesh Kumar Singh, health secretary, Bihar said on Saturday. Bihar government is conducting a door-to-door survey in many districts...

'9 more , including 3 dcs, test COVID-positive at Jagjivan Ram Hospital'

At least nine more staffers, including three doctors, of Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of infected people at the facility to above 40, officials said. Thirty-one staffers of thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020