`COVID-19 test samples of 50 Azadpur Sabji Mandi traders, workers lifted’

COVID-19 test samples tests were taken from 50 traders and workers of the Azadpur Sabji Mandi on Saturday, said Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee chairman Adil Khan. Khan, however, added there was no official confirmation of the measure from the concerned district magistrate.

A trader of the mandi died of coronavirus infection, earlier this month..