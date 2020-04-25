Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sub-Collector, SI among 100 asked to self quarantine

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 25-04-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 23:26 IST
Sub-Collector, SI among 100 asked to self quarantine

A Sub Collector and town Circle Inspector were among more than 100 people asked to go in for self quarantine after a mentally unsound destitute man housed in a shelter camp visited by them tested positive for COVID- 19, a top police official said. The man was in a shelter camp set up by the district administration, along with about 100 destitutes.

The sub-collector Samba Siva Rao said the officials and volunteers and inmates were directed to go on home quarantine as a precautionary measure in the light of the destitute testing positive. "We were part of the team identifying the destitute roaming around the city limit.

As is the usual practise, we house them as a batch of 100 people and one among them tested positive. As a precaution, we have all been advised to go into self quarantine and have given our swab samples for testing," the police official, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

The city police, along with the district administration, have been engaged in rehabilitating destitutes and beggars in the city since the lockdown began. Over 650 destitutes have been lodged in temporary shelters at various schools and auditoriums and are being provided with food and medical assistance.

The 67-year old destitute from Tamil Nadu, who tested positive on Friday, was rescued and brought to the shelter early this month,police said. Kozhikode has 12 positive cases of COVID-19 and there are 1,193 people under observation.

There are 58 people in isolation wards across various hospitals in the district..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Central teams flag non-cooperation by WB govt, suggest stricter lockdown measures; TMC hits back

The central teams on COVID-19 assessment on Saturday alleged non-cooperation by the West Bengal government and wondered whether the ruling dispensation would take responsibility for its members safety, drawing sharp riposte from the TMC whi...

COVID-19 cases in Delhi soar to 2,625

Delhis COVID-19 tally surged to 2,625 following an increase in 111 new cases of the virus and one death in the national capital. A total of 118 more COVID-19 cases and one more death was reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours...

Assam CM directs official to conduct inquiry into pig flu cases

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday directed officials to conduct an inquiry into pig flu cases in the State.Chief Minister Sonowal held a meeting with top officials and scientists of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Depa...

No new COVID-19 case reported in Uttarakhand

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state till now is 48, while no new cases were reported on Saturday, Uttarakhand Health Department said. A Health Bulletin from Directorate of Health Services in Uttarakhand said, No new COVID-19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020