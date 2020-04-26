Left Menu
Offer Ramzan prayers at home, no public gathering allowed: Noida CP

Ramzan prayer should be offered at home as no public gatherings are allowed in Gautam Buddha Nagar, according to Alok Singh, Police Commissioner of Gautam Buddha Nagar.

ANI | Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-04-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 00:56 IST
Alok Singh, Police Commissioner of Gautam Buddha Nagar, talking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Ramzan prayer should be offered at home as no public gatherings are allowed in Gautam Buddha Nagar, according to Alok Singh, Police Commissioner of Gautam Buddha Nagar. Talking to ANI, Singh said: "We have strict and clear instructions from the Uttar Pradesh government that no public, political, religious function is allowed to be organised. There will be no public gathering. Prayers should be offered at home."

The Police Commissioner today held a review meeting with all the senior police officials of Gautam Buddha Nagar. He appealed to the citizens of the district to offer Ramzan prayer at homes only. He said that during the Ramzan, police will keep their eye on their respected areas and social media will also be monitored. On the question of medical staff facing problems due to the sealing of Noida-Delhi border and police are not allowing them to travel, he said that this is a part of the health management plan of the administration.

He said that police are the most accessible agency of the government. "People come to us for help whether it is for food, relief, or any other necessity. In some areas, people were having a problem of cash," said Singh. When asked about the police personnel being infected with COVID-19, Singh said: "Till now, the Noida Police personnel don't have any COVID-19 positive cases despite exposure." (ANI)

