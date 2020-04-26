Left Menu
Online happiness class has given new dimension to parent-children relations: Manish Sisodia

To beat the lockdown blues, Delhi government's initiative of conducting happiness classes online has given a new dimension to the relations between children and parents, says Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

26-04-2020
Shivam with his parents attending happiness classes in Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"Due to lockdown, there is anxiety among the people as they are staying at home. In response to this, happiness classes have come as a blessing. Many parents with the help of happiness class are practicing. Meditation and following good happiness techniques along with their children are giving a new dimension to the relation," Sisodia told ANI here. Explaining the working of these online happiness classes, he said: "Everyday Delhi government teachers at 4 pm give happiness class to everyone through online medium. When it is life, then around 50,000 people view it live and also watch the recordings."

Sisodia highlighted that anyone can join these classes by an online medium, either through Google, YouTube, or any other social media platform. Talking about the student's perspective and how it has benefited the family relation, 17-year-old Shivam Sharma said: "We are going through a tough time. Hence, it is important to remain calm and mentally healthy. Family happiness class is a nice initiative as the whole family practice mindful technique. It has helped me a lot along with the family."

Responding to the impact of these happiness classes, Shivam's father Rakesh Sharma said: "It is a good step and beneficial for the students for a better future. As a parent, it helps us to have better ourselves." These happiness classes are non-exclusive and open to all. "Our government school teachers who have been conducting the happiness classes for the last two years would now be taking a happiness class online," said Sisodia.

As a part of the program, students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays, and basic obedience with an aim to reduce anxiety and stress levels among children. (ANI)

