People rush to buy books in Agartala during lockdown relaxation

As book shops open in Agartala, guardians flock to purchase books for their wards during the relaxation period of lockdown.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 26-04-2020 01:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 01:05 IST
People rush to buy books in Agartala during lockdown relaxation
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

As book shops open in Agartala, guardians flock to purchase books for their wards during the relaxation period of lockdown. This comes after the Tripura government introduced the CBSE syllabus in all schools.

CBSE books have been introduced in all government schools affiliated under the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE), but new books have not yet reached due to the lockdown. In such a situation, people are busy buying text and reference books for the students so that they get familiar with the new textbooks as online classes have already started in most of the schools. "Since it is the starting of the session, demand for CBSE books and reference books has started. Most of the bookstalls are open now but still, there is transportation problem and which has not normalized and so we are managing with the stock of books which we had before the lockdown," said Sayan Paul, a bookseller.

"Right now, we are distributing books till the stock is there and if the books arrive we shall distribute with uninterrupted supply. Everything depends on transportation. Though the board is still TBSE the books are now of CBSE so it might create some problem," Paul added. "I have come to collect the class eleven CBSE math and chemistry book for my elder brother's son who appeared for the class X board examination. We do not have much problem as the results are yet to be out, so if we collect the books, he could go through them," said Satyajit Das, a book customer. (ANI)

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

