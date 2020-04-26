91 people test positive for COVID-19 in Indore

As many as 91 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Indore on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 1,176, including 57 deaths.

Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore, said that 441 samples were tested in the district on Saturday.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Madhya Pradesh has 1,952 cases of COVID-19, including 210 cured/discharged/migrated and 92 deaths. (ANI)