Odisha's COVID-19 tally reaches 100
With six new cases of COVID-19 reported from Jajpur, the total number of positive cases in Odisha has reached 100, according to the state information and public relations department.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 26-04-2020 04:34 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 04:34 IST
With six new cases of COVID-19 reported from Jajpur, the total number of positive cases in Odisha has reached 100, according to the state information and public relations department. All the six persons had returned from Kolkata.
"Contact tracing and follow-up action are being done. Total positive cases in the state stand at 100," the department stated. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 24,942 COVID-19 cases in India, including 5,210 cured/discharged/migrated and 779 deaths as of Saturday. (ANI)
ALSO READ
2 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha take state tally to 50
16-year-old COVID-19 patient recovers in Chhattisgarh: State Health Minister
85 pc of COVID-19 cases in Telangana linked to Nizamuddin Markaz: State Health Minister
ICMR permits Odisha's MKCG Medical College and Hospital to conduct COVID-19 testing
Boeing supplier furloughs 2,300 employees on closure of Boeing facilities amid COVID-19