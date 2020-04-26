Standalone, neighbourhood shops in Goa to be allowed to open amid lockdown

All standalone stores in neighbourhood residential complexes in Goa registered as 'shops' under the Shops and Establishments Act will be allowed to open in accordance with state government's order amid COVID-19 lockdown. According to the state government's policy, shops in markets/market complexes and shopping malls will not be allowed, as per an official release.

This comes in the backdrop of Union Ministry of Home Affairs' orders to allow shops to open amid the lockdown, but with several conditions. The state government clarified that e-commerce companies will be allowed to deliver only essential items. Also, sale of liquor shall not be allowed.

All shops will be allowed to open with 50 per cent of the workers, wearing the masks and ensuring social distancing norms, the statement said. Those establishments which have not been allowed under the Epidemic Disease Act will also not be open, such as gyms, cinema hotels, public swimming pool, casinos, spas, massage parlours, salons, river cruises, night clubs, multiplexes, restaurants for inhouse dining, tea shops, pan shops, dhabas, street food vendors, beach shacks or any other types of eateries for the general public.

According to the country's health ministry data, Goa's all seven positives cases have got cured or discharged. (ANI)