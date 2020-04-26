Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judges traverse over 2000 km by road to assume charge as HC chief justices

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-04-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 09:20 IST
Judges traverse over 2000 km by road to assume charge as HC chief justices

With air and rail passenger services suspended due to a COVID-19-induced lockdown, two judges have embarked on a road journey, each of them covering over 2,000 km, as they gear up to take charge as chief justices of high courts in separate corners of the country. The judges -- who were elevated to the position of high court chief justices only recently -- hit the road amid the nationwide shutdown to ensure trials and justice delivery system do not go off the track.

Justice Dipankar Datta, a judge at the Calcutta High Court, is taking turns with son to sit behind the steering wheel, as the family moved to Mumbai, where he would be taking over as the new Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, sources privy to the development said. Allahabad High Court judge Justice Biswanath Somadder, who has been elevated as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, is driving to Shillong via Kolkata.

Justice Somadder, who had served at the Calcutta High Court before being transferred Allahabad, set out on the journey from the north Indian city along with wife on Friday evening in an official car, the sources said. He had a chauffeur by his side, who took charge of the wheels from time to time. The judge reached Kolkata on Saturday afternoon, and left for Shillong in the evening, after a few hours of rest at his Salt Lake residence here.

He is scheduled to reach the Meghalaya capital on Sunday afternoon. Justice Datta left for Mumbai from Kolkata on Saturday morning and plans to reach the country's financial capital by Monday afternoon with overnight breaks on the way.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on Thursday elevated Justice Dipankar Datta, senior judge of Calcutta High Court, as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, and appointed Justice Biswanath Somadder of Allahabad High Court as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court. Both Justice Datta and Justice Somadder were elevated as permanent judges of the Calcutta High Court on June 22, 2006. PTI AMR RMS RMS

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Over 400 stranded Pakistanis return from Afghanistan

Over 400 Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan due to the restrictions in place to curb the coronavirus pandemic crossed over to Pakistan through the Torkham border and have been placed under quarantine, according to a media report on Sunday. ...

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 895,766 coronavirus cases; Britain sends out mobile units to boost coronavirus testing and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. CDC reports 895,766 coronavirus cases, 50,439 deathsThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Saturday reported 895,766 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 30,1...

I was lacking in basics last season, was 100 percent sure of success in this IPL: Kuldeep

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav says he was lacking in the basics last season owing to playing one too many games, leading to an IPL that could have been better than how it turned out. He said he didnt plan enough last time and having learned h...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 824, cases climb to 26,496: Health Ministry

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 824 and the number of cases climbed to 26,496 in India on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry. The death toll increased by 45 and the number of cases has gone up by 1,554 since the ministry ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020