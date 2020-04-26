Left Menu
Development News Edition

Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj wears deserted look this Akshaya Tritiya

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, the Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj wore a deserted look on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Sunday.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-04-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 10:25 IST
Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj wears deserted look this Akshaya Tritiya
Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, the Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj wore a deserted look on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Sunday. A handful of people, residing near Triveni Sangam, were seen taking the holy dip in the river.

Taking a dip at the Sangam is considered highly auspicious on Akshaya Tritiya. According to Hindu belief, the Triveni Sangam is the confluence of three rivers, Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. "We have come here for the ritual bath. Which we hope will wash away our sins. There is no crowd due to the lockdown," said a local while speaking to ANI.

"Due to the lockdown, there are hardly any people to take the holy dip in the sacred river. We all should obey lockdown rules," said another devotee. No public gatherings are allowed in Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Over 400 stranded Pakistanis return from Afghanistan

Over 400 Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan due to the restrictions in place to curb the coronavirus pandemic crossed over to Pakistan through the Torkham border and have been placed under quarantine, according to a media report on Sunday. ...

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 895,766 coronavirus cases; Britain sends out mobile units to boost coronavirus testing and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. CDC reports 895,766 coronavirus cases, 50,439 deathsThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Saturday reported 895,766 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 30,1...

I was lacking in basics last season, was 100 percent sure of success in this IPL: Kuldeep

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav says he was lacking in the basics last season owing to playing one too many games, leading to an IPL that could have been better than how it turned out. He said he didnt plan enough last time and having learned h...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 824, cases climb to 26,496: Health Ministry

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 824 and the number of cases climbed to 26,496 in India on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry. The death toll increased by 45 and the number of cases has gone up by 1,554 since the ministry ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020