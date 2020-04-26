3 killed as boat capsizes in Yamuna

Three people, including two policemen, lost their lives when the boat in which they were travelling capsized in the Yamuna in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday

The incident happened when sub-inspector Ramjeet Sonkar (52) and police jawan Shashikant (25) were returning from the Banda border at around 6.30 pm on Saturday, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said. Boatman Ravi, 27, was also killed, while another police jawan Nirmal Yadav swam out of the water. The boat capsized near Lakhanpur-Jorawar village due to storm, he said Kumar said that the bodies were fished out by an NDRF team after almost 12 hours

PTI CORR NAV DPBDPB