2,368 prisoners released from C'garh jails since lockdown

As many as 2,368 prisoners have been released from various jails in Chhattisgarh so far since the enforcement of lockdown last month, to decongest prisons in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, a state minister said. Various precautionary measures are being taken in jails, including physical distancing, to protect prisoners from the viral infection, state Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu told reporters on Saturday.

"A total of 2,368 detainees, including undertrials and convicts, have been released from five central jails, 20 district jails and eight sub-jails on interim bail, regular bail and parole till Saturday," the minister said. Nearly 72,000 police personnel have been deployed across the state to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown guidelines, Sahu said.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (which prohibits assembly of four or more people) is being strictly enforced by police to maintain law and order and to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state, he informed. A special 'corona cell' has been set up at the police headquarters in Raipur, from where law and order is being monitored 24 hours by maintaining a constant contact with all districts of the state, he said.

So far, 1,316 FIRs have been registered for violation of protocols put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19. Nearly 1,110 people have been arrested, 2,020 vehicles seized and a collective fine of Rs 97,94,595 has been recovered in this connection, the minister said.

After relaxations were given during the lockdown, the Public Works Department started construction work of 40 roads, 42 buildings and 22 bridges in the state inthe last six days, he added..