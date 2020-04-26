Left Menu
BSF coordinates with farmers to cultivate 250-acre Chakori farm in Jammu

The Border Security Force (BSF) in coordination with farmers has cultivated wheat in 250-acre Chakroi farm land in RS Pura which was lying vacant as it is close to India-Pakistan international border, Jammu.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-04-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 12:30 IST
Visual from the Chakroi land in Jammu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Border Security Force (BSF) in coordination with farmers has cultivated wheat in 250-acre Chakroi farm land in RS Pura which was lying vacant as it is close to India-Pakistan international border, Jammu. Speaking to ANI, BSF 36 Battalion Commandant Ajay Suryvanshi said, "The 250-acre Chakroi farm land was lying vacant for the last six years as it falls beyond fencing at India-Pakistan border in RS Pura, Jammu and Kashmir. We collaborated with Chakroi farm to cultivate it. Over 2500 bags of wheat will be harvested."

He continued saying that the famers here have supported BSF in this initiative and the crop is now ready for harvesting. BSF has taken similar initiatives at all international borders, especially at Jammu border. "We motivated the farmers to cultivate the land here," he added. Sobit Sharma, BSF 36 Battalion Assistant Commandant said that this land was uncultivated since a very long time so in guidance of Inspector General (IG) BSF, NS Jamwal and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) OP Upadhyay BSF approached the managers of Chakroi farms and requested them to cultivate wheat crop here.

"We are providing protection to this land. We feel happy that apart from serving the country we are contributing to the economy and generating occupation," he added. (ANI)

