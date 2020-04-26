Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lessons on radio for children in Kashmir from next week

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-04-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 13:27 IST
Lessons on radio for children in Kashmir from next week

To reach out to maximum students amid the coronavirus lockdown, the School Education Department in Kashmir is starting audio classes from next week in collaboration with the All India Radio, officials said. The educational broadcast will enable students to learn through the medium of radio while sitting in their homes and the idea behind the initiative is to engage the students and to reach out to them while they are confined to their homes due to nationwide lockdown, they said.

The teachers will be delivering lessons as per curriculum and the same will reach students through radio. The lessons will be aired on the All India Radio, Srinagar during day time for which time slots have already been specified by the station, the officials said. The Directorate of School Education (DSEK), Kashmir had started tele-classes on March 26 through the Kashir channel of Doordarshan Kendra, Srinagar and presently two classes are aired daily covering the syllabus of elementary and secondary classes. The department has also reached out to students through local cable networks which telecast the lessons prepared by DSEK.

The DSEK has connected to a large number of students through its digital platform and video classes have been kept available for students on its YouTube channel which is linked to the official website of the DSEK. Director, School Education, Kashmir, Mohammad Younis Malik said these platforms have been kept available for children so that they do not feel isolated and can continue with their studies while staying at their home due to lockdown. He said the Directorate is exploring all options to reach out to students online and offline so that their studies do not suffer due to coronavirus outbreak. Restrictions are in force in Kashmir to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Security forces have sealed off main roads in most places in the valley and erected barriers at several other places to check the unwanted movement of the people and to enforce the lockdown, they said. The total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 494, even as six patients have died and 112 have recovered.

More than 66,000 people have been kept under surveillance including those who are either in government established quarantine facilities or in home isolation. “Till date, 66343 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which include 6324 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 263 in hospital quarantine, 376 in hospital isolation and 10974 under home surveillance. Besides, 48400 persons have completed their surveillance period,” the officials said.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

31 ISKCON members in Bangladesh tested COVID-19 positive

The ISKCON temple here in the Bangladeshi capital has reported 31 coronavirus cases, following which the authorities locked down the building to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, according to media reports on Sunday. Bangladesh has re...

Govt should provide Rs 7,500 per month for three months to those who lost livelihood in lockdown: Sitaram Yechury

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has targeted the Central government over its handling of COVID-19 lockdown in the country and demanded that the government transfer Rs 7,500 per month, for the next three months, to the accounts of pe...

Manipur panel to formulate mechanism for bringing back stranded people

A committee constituted by the Manipur government has decided to formulate a mechanism to bring back people from the state stranded in other parts of the country due to the lockdown, a senior official said. The State Consultative Committee ...

Israel reopens some businesses, eyes schools as coronavirus curbs ease

Israel permitted some businesses to reopen on Sunday and said it would consider allowing children back to school as part of trial efforts to ease coronavirus restrictions and help the struggling economy. After weeks of closures, shops with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020