Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kapil Wadhawan, brother Dheeraj in CBI custody: Maha minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 14:36 IST
Kapil Wadhawan, brother Dheeraj in CBI custody: Maha minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said the Central Bureau of Investigation has taken custody of scam-accused DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan in Satara and that the local police had extended all cooperation to the central probe agency. The duo, accused of financial irregularities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and out on bail since February 21, were held earlier this month while on their way in a motorcade to Mahabaleshwar from the metropolis in violation of lockdown norms.

"A #CBI team has taken both Kapil and Dhiraj Wadhwan into custody. @SataraPolice has given them all required assistance & an escort vehicle with 1+3 guard upto Mumbai on a written request. The arrest procedures are going on. #LawEqualForAll," the minister tweeted.

Deshmukh had earlier requested CBI to take custody of the two on Wednesday after their quarantine ended in Satara. PTI ND BNM VT VT VT

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

On this day in 2003: Stephen Fleming registered his highest Test score

It was on April 26, 2003, when former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming registered his highest score in Test cricket. The former Kiwi skipper achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series.Coincidentally thi...

Soccer-Belgian league leaves door ajar for restart

Belgiums Pro League, who meet on Monday for the first time since a decision to cancel the rest of this season, are expected to put off formal ratification of that decision, leaving the door open for a possible resumption of the campaign. Th...

Everton 'appalled' by Kean's house party in midst of virus lockdown

Everton said they are appalled at one of their players widely reported to be Italian international Moise Kean hosting a house party contravening the social distancing measures recommended by the British government due to the coronavirus pan...

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

State run power giant NTPC on Sunday said it has invited expression of interest for procuring 10 hydrogen fuel cell based electric buses and an equal number of such cars. These environment friendly vehicles would be used in Delhi and Leh.NT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020