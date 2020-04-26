Lockdown: Postal movement between Goa-Maha made smooth in meet

The executive committee of Goaheaded by its chief secretary Parimal Rai on Saturday decidedto allow dropping of parcels at the state's border to smoothenpostal services with neighbouring Maharashtra, officials said

The issue of movement of postal vehicles across stateborders was raised by Goa Postmaster General Vinod Kumar, aspr minutes of the meeting, a copy of which is available withPTI

"Kumar explained that postal vehicles mostly go toMaharashtra. It was decided in the meeting that postalvehicles from Goa would drop the goods on the Maharashtraborder and pick items meant for Goa from there. Postalvehicles from Maharashtra will operate in the same manner," anofficial said.