2 foresters drown while fighting off fishermen in dam

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-04-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 16:22 IST
Bengaluru, Apr 26 (PTI): Two foresters got drowned in the backwaters of Kabini dam in HD Kote in Mysuru district while preventing fishermen fishing there illegally, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Punati Sridhar said on Sunday. "A case of murder has been registered against those fishing there. Police are investigating into the matter," Sridhar told PTI.

According to him, the two foresters got information that a fishing net has been cast in the Kabini river dam and went to the spot in a canoe on Friday. "When the foresters were removing the net, fishermen came in 10 or 12 coracles and tried to attack the two," he said.

One of the foresters fired in the air and somehow lost balance and both the men fell off the canoe. They landed in the waters and one of the foresters got entangled in the net and died, he said.

The other swam and reached near the shore but also got entangled in the net. By then, other foresters reached the scene.

They brought him and tried to resuscitate him but he too died, Sridhar said..

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

