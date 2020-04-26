Maha: 3 arrested for hunting barking deer in Thane forest

Three people have been arrested in Shahapur in Thane district for allegedly hunting animals in the Tansa Reserve Forest Wildlife Division, officials said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, the men were held from Dongar Sheth area on Shahapur's Vehlonde on Saturday, Thane Deputy Conservator of Forests Arjun Mhase told PTI.

"A white plastic bag with them contained the carcass of a barking deer. We arrested Vishnu Gopal Gavit (37) of Dive-Aghai, Shankar Kodu Sarai (45) and Akshay Shankar Sarai (20), both from Taharpur, and have registered a case with Shahapur police under the Forest Act and Wildlife Act," he informed. He said cases of hunting of animals in forests in these parts have increased during the lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak.