Student stabbed to death by drunken man

Hyderabad, Apr 26 (PTI): A tenth standard student was stabbed to death by a 36-year-old man in an allegedly inebriated state following a brawl, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Kumram Bheem-Asifabad district on Saturday.

Preliminary investigation revealed the accused was a labourer, who was pushed aside by the 16-year-old boy following an argument in front of the former's residence. Then, the labourer went into his house, brought a knife and fatally attacked the boy, the police said.

The labourer was taken into custody and further investigations were on, they added..