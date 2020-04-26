Left Menu
Student stabbed to death by drunken man

PTI | Hydreabad | Updated: 26-04-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 17:28 IST
Student stabbed to death by drunken man

Hyderabad, Apr 26 (PTI): A tenth standard student was stabbed to death by a 36-year-old man in an allegedly inebriated state following a brawl, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Kumram Bheem-Asifabad district on Saturday.

Preliminary investigation revealed the accused was a labourer, who was pushed aside by the 16-year-old boy following an argument in front of the former's residence. Then, the labourer went into his house, brought a knife and fatally attacked the boy, the police said.

The labourer was taken into custody and further investigations were on, they added..

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

