376 students set to return to J&K from Rajasthan's Kota on Monday: Admin

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-04-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 17:31 IST
As many as 376 students from Jammu and Kashmir, who were stranded in Rajasthan's Kota, would return to the Union Territory on Monday as all arrangements have been finalised, officials said. "376 J&K students in Kota set to return tomorrow. All arrangements finalised. This follows recent return of students and others who were in Jaisalmer and other places. Appeal: Please be patient. Govt is working hard to facilitate all," government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.

While he gave no further details, officials said the students, who were stranded in Kota due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, left the Rajasthan town on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation buses and were expected to reach home on Monday. Earlier, students from Jammu and Kashmir, who were kept in a quarantine facility at Rajasthan's Jaisalmer after their return from Iran, were brought back by the administration after they completed their quarantine period.

Several political parties in the valley had expressed concern over the students from the Union Territory stranded in various parts of the country and appealed to the administration to make arrangements for their return..

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

