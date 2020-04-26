Thai nationals in TN govt hospital allowed to observe Ramzan fasting

Six Thailand nationals, arrested for violating the visa norms and undergoing treatment for COVID-19, have been permitted to observe Ramzan fasting within their ward at a government hospital near here, officials said on Sunday. Special arrangements were made for the Thai nationals after they informed the officials that they would observe fasting during the Islamic holy month, which started on April 25.

They were provided the traditional food items such as dates and 'Nonbu' Kanji (gruel) inside their ward in the evening for breaking the fast and food till early morning for 'seheri' (feast taken before fasting). The foreign nationals, who tested positive for coronavirus, were undergoing treatment at Perundurai IRT Government Medical College hospital in the district when they were arrested for allegedly indulging in religious preaching in violation of visa norms this month.

The arrest was effected days after cases were registered against them under relevant sections of IPC. Police personnel were posted outside the isolation ward of the hospital.

The action was taken based on a complaint by local Tahsildar lodged with the police. The Thai Nationals, who possessed tourist visas engaged themselves in Islamic preaching despite suffering from COVID- 19, police said.

In all, a group of seven Thailand nationals came here some three weeks ago, stayed at Kollampalayam Housing Unit complex and engaged themselves in preaching. One among them died due to kidney ailment at a government hospital in Coimbatore. The remaining six tested positive for coronavirus, prompting authorities to launch a massive contact tracing of those who had attended the preaching sessions and others.