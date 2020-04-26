Left Menu
3 new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar; total count 115

PTI | Noida | Updated: 26-04-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 18:11 IST
Three people, including two minor girls, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the district to 115, officials said. On the brighter side, 12 more people, including an 81-year-old woman, were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of those who have recovered from the infection to 71, the officials said. Gautam Buddh Nagar in western UP is among the worst-hit districts in the state but has a recovery percentage of 61.73, according to the official statistics. "Total 92 reports have been received in the last 24 hours. Three of them have tested positive and 89 negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar is now 115," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. The fresh cases include a girl (9) from Accher village and a man (32) from Tilpata village, both in Greater Noida, and a girl (10) from Sector 8 in Noida, the official said

All three have been admitted to the Sharda hospital, he added. Twelve patients, including an 81-year-old woman, who was a “high risk” patient, were discharged after treatment from hospitals on Sunday, Dohare said. "So far, 71 of the 115 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 44 active cases in the district," he said. According to the Health Department, 3,053 samples were taken for COVID-19 test till Sunday evening. So far, 2,161 people have been identified across Noida and Greater Noida who have travelled abroad in recent months and they have been put on surveillance, while another 570 were in institutional quarantine, it added. According to District Magistrate Suhas L Y, there are currently 40 hotspots in Gautam Buddh Nagar which have been categorised in three zones – red (new case detected in last 14 days), orange (no new case in last 14 days) and green (no new case in last 28 days). As of now, 17 hotspots are in red zone, 13 in orange and 10 in green, he said on Twitter on Saturday.

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

