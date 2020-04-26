Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, tally reaches 255

PTI | Patna | Updated: 26-04-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 18:16 IST
Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, tally reaches 255

Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases reported in Bihar to 255, a top health department official said. The total number of active cases in the state now stand at 197. Two men, one each from Munger and Vaishali district, have died, while 56 have recovered.

Of the four cases reported on Sunday, one each belong to Pachdewari, Sadar, Phulwaria and Bhore block of Gopalganj district. They included two men aged 19 and 60 years and two women aged 50 and 60 years, said Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar. "We are ascertaining their infection trail. These cases were spotted during home screening," he said. The state government had on April 16 launched a door-to-door screening initiative on the lines of the 'Pulse Polio' drive to identify COVID-19 cases in the state. The number of samples tested so far is 16,985.

Twenty-eight people were found coronavirus positive on Saturday. Bihar had on Friday witnessed the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases when 53 people tested positive for the dreaded virus. Of the 38 districts in the state, the virus has spread to 21 districts.

Among the COVID-19 affected districts, Munger registered the highest positive cases with 65 so far while Nalanda stood at second with 34 cases. Apart from these districts, Patna with 33 cases, Siwan 30, Buxar 25 and Kaimur 14 accounted for double-digit cases..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Delhi minorities panel demands release of Jamaat members who have spent 28 days in quarantine camps

The Delhi Minorities Commission has demanded that Tablighi Jamaat members who are kept at quarantine camps in the city and have not tested positive for coronavirus be released, as they have completed twice the stipulated quarantine period o...

Portugal to move asylum seekers to vacant tourist flats after hostel virus outbreak

Portugal will test 500 asylum seekers for the coronavirus and move some into apartments left empty by tourists, after an outbreak at an immigrant hostel last week prompted scrutiny of overcrowded conditions that could lead to contagion. Por...

Saudi eases coronavirus curfews, keeps 24-hour curfew in Mecca

Saudi Arabia eased curfews on Sunday across the country but kept 24-hour lockdowns in place in the city of Mecca and neighbourhoods previously put in isolation to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, state news agency SPA said.It also si...

Situation in India improving, hotspot districts moving towards being non-hotspot districts: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the coronavirus situation in the country is improving as many hotspot districts HSD are moving towards being non-hotspot districts NHSD. The minister visited All India Institute of Medica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020