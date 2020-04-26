Left Menu
Development News Edition

RSS chief on Palghar lynching: What were cops doing?

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-04-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 19:19 IST
RSS chief on Palghar lynching: What were cops doing?

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday slammed the Palghar lynching in which two sadhus were killed, saying there is no place for violence in society. It was the responsibility of the administration to keep law and order in check, Bhagwat said in an online address to workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

"Sanyasis (saints) who pray for the well-being of humanity were brutally killed in Palghar. What was the police doing? Such an incident should not have happened," he said. The sadhus were messengers of humanity and were following the religion they believed in, he said.

Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha has appealed for offering tributes to the two saints on April 28, Bhagwat said. "The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has also laid out a programme for the same. We will all join in offering our tribute to them," he added. Community leaders should tell people not to be angry and get misled, he said. There are anti-India forces who are waiting to use this to break the country, he added.

The two sadhus and their driver were lynched on April 16 in Palghar district while they were on their way to a funeral in neighbouring Silvassa. Amid politics over the lynching, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh later said there was no Muslim among the 101 persons arrested in connection with the incident.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Salary cut for govt staff in AP for second month; Pensioners spared

Pensioners in Andhra Pradesh will be paid their April months pension in full but the government officers and staff in various ranks will see a cut in their salaries for the second month in a row in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Police, med...

Delhi minorities panel demands release of Jamaat members who have spent 28 days in quarantine camps

The Delhi Minorities Commission has demanded that Tablighi Jamaat members who are kept at quarantine camps in the city and have not tested positive for coronavirus be released, as they have completed twice the stipulated quarantine period o...

Portugal to move asylum seekers to vacant tourist flats after hostel virus outbreak

Portugal will test 500 asylum seekers for the coronavirus and move some into apartments left empty by tourists, after an outbreak at an immigrant hostel last week prompted scrutiny of overcrowded conditions that could lead to contagion. Por...

Saudi eases coronavirus curfews, keeps 24-hour curfew in Mecca

Saudi Arabia eased curfews on Sunday across the country but kept 24-hour lockdowns in place in the city of Mecca and neighbourhoods previously put in isolation to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, state news agency SPA said.It also si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020