Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K's Kulgam

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-04-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 20:41 IST
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. The encounter broke out after the militants fired upon a patrolling party of the security forces at Guddar in Devsar area of south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said the security forces retaliated and the gunfight was going on when last reports came in. The area has been cordoned off and further details are awaited.

