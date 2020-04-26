Left Menu
Combating COVID-19: South Goa DM orders closure of restaurants, public places

The District Magistrate of South Goa has ordered the closure of restaurants in the district on Sunday in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 26-04-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 21:22 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The District Magistrate of South Goa has ordered the closure of restaurants in the district on Sunday in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the order, restaurants, tea or pan shops, other food shops and joints, street food vendors, beach shacks, and all other types of eateries, shall be closed.

In addition to that, gymnasiums, theatres, public and private auditoriums, swimming pools, casinos, spa and massage parlours/salons, river cruises, night clubs, should also be closed. The sale and consumption of liquor at all the licensed premises in South Goa, multiplexes, markets, market complexes, shopping malls, should be closed.

However, restaurants and other eating joints will be permitted to operate their kitchens only for home delivery and take away. Violation of this order will be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

